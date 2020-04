Avril Lavigne sorgt mit Charity-Single für Gänsehaut!

View this post on Instagram

Front line Warriors – this song is for you! ? ? Available now via the link in my bio!? ? I hope you all enjoy my new rendition of Warrior. In conjunction with The Avril Lavigne Foundation, I’m donating net proceeds to Project HOPE, an organization doing amazing things for the front line workers. ? Thank you to everyone who helped put this together and special thanks to @Lindseystirling for the beautiful violin we added to this new version!? Vocal engineered and produced by @peteajonas and @chrisbaseford ? We will get through this together. ? ? We Are Warriors ? ? ???? ? #WeAreWarriors