Ellie Goulding: Darum geht’s in ihrem neuen Song „Power“

View this post on Instagram

I am excited and proud to present my song POWER to you. This was the first song I knew would be on my fourth album. I like my songs to have resolutions and this song reflects indulgence in superficial relationships, but also is an embrace of my own sexuality. Physical and fleeting connections with others don’t have to be deep and meaningful every time, but you do have to know what you’re letting yourself in for when it is so easy to fall for someone in lust. I think the age of social media and narcissism has caused a lot of us to be disillusioned with romance because nobody knows what is real and what isn’t. I love to have euphoric moments in my songs (like the Power chorus) as though I’ve accepted and surrendered to the fucked-up-ness of everything. I wanted the video to convey that too. I filmed the video myself during lockdown ? More #EG4 news early next week but for now, enjoy the #POWER?