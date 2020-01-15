Cara Delevingnes Schwester wäre fast gestorben

View this post on Instagram

I know I’m late to the game but in the spirit of new year and new beginnings this year I’ve decided to simply try to help myself feel better. I am a very blessed mummy to two amazing children aged 5 and 4. And although their arrivals in the world went pretty smoothly (albeit long and rather painful) what happened to me after was not such a good experience. I developed postpartum sepsis after both births. After atticus it happened 5 weekend later. And after Juno 3. In my photos what I am trying to show you is how in the space of one day you can go from being totally fine to being very ill. I had to be separated from my babies. I suffered form extreme delirium, and when I was lucid I was completely confused as to what was going on. Every time someone tried to touch me it hurt, so even trying to put a cannula in my arms left me screaming in pain. The only way to treat sepsis is with antibiotics which meant that twice I have been pumped full of a number of extremely strong antibiotics which essentially wiped my system. And since then I don’t think I have ever experienced a day of feeling 100 % ok. And this is the year I’ve decided enough is enough. My other reason for taking so long to talk about it is that the experiences really had a prolonged effect on my mental health and I’m only feeling strong enough to even start to recall these times now without breaking down. So! if anyone has any tips, advice, similar experiences…. anything! Please share with me! I’m bored of feeling ill all the time! And if you want to learn more about sepsis follow @uksepsistrust @sepsisalliance It’s terrifying how quickly it can develop and easily be missed to have a quick look at the signed. I am incredibly lucky to be where I am now but not so many are xxx #sepsissurvior I’d also like to thank everyone at the John Radcliffe Hospital who actually saved my life. Forever grateful to everyone there