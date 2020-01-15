Cara Delevingnes Schwester wäre fast gestorben

Cara Delevingnes Schwester wäre beinahe gestorben – zwei Mal. Das 27-jährige Model hat einen Halbbruder und zwei Schwestern, sie selbst ist das Nesthäkchen der Familie.
Wie nun bekannt wurde musste sie sich in den letzten Jahren aber des Öfteren große Sorgen um eine ihrer großen Schwestern machen. Nach der Geburt ihrer Kinder entwickelte Chloe Delevingne nämlich eine gefährliche Blutvergiftung.
I know I’m late to the game but in the spirit of new year and new beginnings this year I’ve decided to simply try to help myself feel better. I am a very blessed mummy to two amazing children aged 5 and 4. And although their arrivals in the world went pretty smoothly (albeit long and rather painful) what happened to me after was not such a good experience. I developed postpartum sepsis after both births. After atticus it happened 5 weekend later. And after Juno 3. In my photos what I am trying to show you is how in the space of one day you can go from being totally fine to being very ill. I had to be separated from my babies. I suffered form extreme delirium, and when I was lucid I was completely confused as to what was going on. Every time someone tried to touch me it hurt, so even trying to put a cannula in my arms left me screaming in pain. The only way to treat sepsis is with antibiotics which meant that twice I have been pumped full of a number of extremely strong antibiotics which essentially wiped my system. And since then I don’t think I have ever experienced a day of feeling 100 % ok. And this is the year I’ve decided enough is enough. My other reason for taking so long to talk about it is that the experiences really had a prolonged effect on my mental health and I’m only feeling strong enough to even start to recall these times now without breaking down. So! if anyone has any tips, advice, similar experiences…. anything! Please share with me! I’m bored of feeling ill all the time! And if you want to learn more about sepsis follow @uksepsistrust @sepsisalliance It’s terrifying how quickly it can develop and easily be missed to have a quick look at the signed. I am incredibly lucky to be where I am now but not so many are xxx #sepsissurvior I’d also like to thank everyone at the John Radcliffe Hospital who actually saved my life. Forever grateful to everyone there
„Ich musste von meinen Babys getrennt werden“
Die 34-Jährige hat den fünfjährigen Sohn Atticus und die vierjährige Tochter Juno mit ihrem Ehemann Edward Grant. In einem Interview mit der Zeitung ‚Daily Mail‘ verriet die hübsche Blondine nun, wie es zu der Krankheit kam, bei der das Immunsystem hypersensibel auf Krankheitserreger reagiert, was dazu führt, dass es den eigenen Körper und die inneren Organe beschädigt.
„Ich habe eine postpartale Blutsvergiftung entwickelt. In nur einem Tag kann sich der Zustand dabei von ‚absolut okay‘ zu ’sehr krank‘ ändern. Ich musste von meinen Babys getrennt werden. Ich erlitt einen extremen Fieberwahn und als ich dann wieder zu Bewusstsein kam, war ich völlig verwirrt und wusste nicht, was los war“, erinnert sie sich.
Obwohl die Ärzte die Krankheit unter Kontrolle gebracht haben, merkt Chloe noch heute die Auswirkungen davon: „Ich glaube, es gibt keinen Tag, an dem ich mich zu 100% fit fühle