Demi Lovato will Erlös ihrer Sportkollektion spenden

I’ve really been going back and forth on if this was the right time… but decided this is a time to provide inspiration for my fans at home and to help those in need. $5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation. #Demi4Fabletics is coming 04/02/20