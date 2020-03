Denise Richards trauert um ihren Hund

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday we lost our beloved Henry. I’m gutted & devastated. He was 15 yrs old & has been there for our family during the good times & the challenging times…unconditionally. He was the last dog of our family to know his Nana (my mom) & now he is with her & his siblings that have passed before him ?. He’s so special. He loved every dog, cat, pig, human, animal, he never had a feisty attitude with anyone. The most easygoing personality & as every pug parent knows, the most sensitive. Never one to hide his feelings. Or.. one to miss a meal ? Henry.. heaven is so much better with you there my love. I miss you terribly already …. we love you our boy. Home will never be the same without you. ?????