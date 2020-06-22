Justin Timberlakes Sohn soll niemand aufgrund seiner Hautfarbe anders behandeln

Justin Timberlake legt sehr viel Wert darauf, seinen Sohn zu einem gerechten Menschen zu erziehen. Das hat der Sänger kürzlich per Instagram verraten.
Dabei hat der Künstler mehrere Bilder von sich un dem 5-Jährigen gepostet und dazu geschrieben: „Jungs wachsen auf und werden zu Vätern. Ich denke darüber zur Zeit oft nach. Wir versuchen, unserem Sohn beizubringen, dass er alle Menschen lieben und respektieren soll. Wir bringen ihm bei, dass alle Menschen gleichberechtigt sind und das niemand aufgrund seiner Hautfarbe anders behandelt werden sollte.“
Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country… I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back. ? ? Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.
Spenden für hilfsbedürftige Kinder
„Wir bringen ihm das bei, da er seinen Kindern irgendwann das Gleiche erzählen wird. Es ist ein Kreis.“ Erst vor kurzem hatte Jessica Biel bekannt gegeben, zum Geburtstag ihres Sohnes eine größere Summe spenden zu wollen, um ihrem Nachwuchs ein gutes Vorbild zu sein.
Auf ihrem Account auf Instagram teilte die Schauspielerin ein Foto von sich, auf dem sie Silas auf der Schulter trägt. Die 38-Jährige schrieb dazu: „Dieser kleine Mann ist heute 5 Jahre alt geworden! Wir sind gerade zu Hause, umzingelt von Legobausteinen und Geburtstagstorte…“
„Um seinen großen Tag zu feiern, unterstützen wir ’savethechildren‘ und ‚feedingamerica‘, die so viel gute Arbeit leisten, damit Kinder und Familien in dieser Zeit gesund bleiben.“ (Bang)