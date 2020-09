Katie Price platzt der Kragen: „Ich habe es verdient!“

View this post on Instagram

I’ve heard every bit of abuse, insults and hurtful slag naming calling under the sun from people who havent met me nor @carljwoods , I’m sick of small minded trolls trying to put us down. I’m not a slag I NEVER slept around being called a slag is infuriating and cruel. There isn’t many guys that would be able to handle the life changing injuries I have. Just be happy for me for once , I deserve it