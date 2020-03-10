Katy Perry hat jetzt plötzlich diese schrägen Schwangerschaftsgelüste

Katy Perry hat ein starkes Verlangen nach feuriger Soße. Die ‚Dark Horse‘-Sängerin mag eigentlich gar kein scharfes Essen, doch seitdem sie mit ihrem ersten Kind schwanger ist, spielen ihre Hormone verrückt und sie kann sie sich gar nicht mehr zurück halten, wenn es um scharfe Soßen geht.
In der Show ‚Smallzy’s Surgery‘ am Montag (09. März) gestand sie: „Ich bin kein Fan von scharfem Essen und dann ganz plötzlich, alles was ich essen wollte, war scharf!“
Dieses Geheimnis konnte sie noch mit Oma teilen
Und weiter: „Nachdem ich schwanger wurde, nahm ich wortwörtlich eine Tabasco Flasche heraus [und sagte], ‚Du bist mein heiliger Gral, ich nehme dich überall mit!‘ Ich war noch nie ein Fan von Schärfe, aber [wie heißt es so schön]: Gebt eurem Leben ein bisschen Würze!
Die Sängerin musste erst kürzlich den Tod ihrer geliebten Großmutter Ann Pearl Hudson verkraften, die am Sonntag (08. März) im Alter von 99 Jahren verstarb. Doch wie Katy auf Instagram ihre Fans wissen ließ, konnte sie ihrer Oma vorher noch mitteilen, dass sie schwanger ist.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ????
Ein Video zeigt Katy am Krankenhausbett ihrer Großmutter. Dazu schrieb sie: „Ann Pearl Hudson war eine Kämpferin. Sie hat die Große Depression überlebt und alleine drei Kinder als Näherin großgezogen. […] So wie ich bin, verdanke ich viel meinem Vater. Und er ist so geworden wegen ihr. Bei ihr fing alles an, sie erinnerte uns daran und ich bin ihr so dankbar.“