Kelly Clarkson: Dünnsein ist Stress pur!

View this post on Instagram

I am SO excited about my collection with Wayfair. Like shoes off, jump-on-the-couch excited. I’ve handpicked every piece, and I think you’ll love the style — French-country with a modern twist – just as much as I do! Head to @Wayfair’s instagram and click on their link in bio to shop the exclusive collection. #KellyClarksonxWayfair #Sponsored