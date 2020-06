Mel B: „Ich wurde von Kindern nach Hause gejagt!“

View this post on Instagram

Just reminding myself of what happened this year 2019 thanks to @daveycroquet for capturing these special moments,I’m truly amazed that my dreams actually came true (I’ve been saying it for 5 years haha that it was gonna happen and it bloody did big time)to my 3 sisters who I would do anything for @therealgerihalliwell @melaniecmusic and @emmaleebunton I can’t thank you enough for making this happen,together we can do anything ladies yippeee,but most importantly we made each other and all the spice fans feel loyalty a whole lotta love and respect #womensupportingwomen #girlpower #thankful