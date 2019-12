Opa Steven Tyler (71) zieht ganz blank

View this post on Instagram

Ok as a photographer you always want that one pic that defines you. The one that is iconic. The one that you see and remember. We were done with the shoot and I jokingly said. I should do a nude of you in the shower. He said yea that’s a great idea. I said I dare you. He said I’m not going to take a shower with u but you can take a pic of me. And this happened. Then I tried to kiss him and it got weird. But you all know you would have done the same thing. Merry early Christmas everyone. And @iamstevent thank you for my one pic. I will never forget that amazing day. Oh and then #steventyler invited my whole crew to his #Aerosmith concert back stage dinner drinks the whole experience. And then he threw me his harmonica. Like a giddy little groupie i framed it. Your music got me through a lot of tough times. Thank you #ididit @aerosmith @kellyrobitaille ??