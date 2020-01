T.I. entschuldigt sich für Jungfernhäutchen-Skandal bei seiner Tochter

View this post on Instagram

I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong,brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end,more than you'll ever know. Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…. Charge my mind,not my heart. You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured,you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together…. You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE…&AFTER?? @princess_of_da_south @zonniquejailee