Meghan Markle überrascht Praktikantin

Meghan Markle ist zwar nicht mehr im Dienste der Krone unterwegs, beweist aber mit ihrem sozialen Engagement, dass sie ein großes Herz hat.
Die Schauspielerin und Frau von Prinz Harry (35) wollte es sich nicht nehmen lassen, eine Praktikantin zu überraschen. Für die britische Wohltätigkeitsorganisation „Smart Works Charity“ beglückwünschte Meghan Markle (38) eine nichts ahnende Praktikantin zu ihrer neuen Arbeit per Videochat.
Congratulations to @smartworkscharity who just yesterday, dressed their 200th client with items from #TheSmartSet! In September, this two week campaign launched and because of YOU and your commitment to giving back to the community, over 10,000+ items were purchased. Using the 1:1 model, your contribution made a direct impact for Smart Works and the women mobilising back into the workforce. For every item you purchased, one was donated! You made this happen, and we are so thrilled to see you step up and be part of another woman’s success story. Your active generosity will give the women of Smart Works the tools and confidence boost they so deserve, accompanied by the valuable interview prep, guidance and mentorship Smart Works provides. Thank you for your support, and well done for being a part of this success story! The SmartSet capsule collection of workwear essentials was convened by HRH The Duchess of Sussex with leading UK clothing brands John Lewis, Misha Nonoo, Marks & Spencer, and Jigsaw. Thanks to all who played a part in this special project! Above, a photo from The Duchess and Smart Works clients as they shot the campaign, and a photo of Smart Works women who have now been styled in the pieces as they prep for their job interviews! Photo credit: Jenny Zarins
Meghan hat ein Herz für Frauen
Mit zurückgesteckten Haaren und im violetten Pullover strahlte die 38-Jährige in die Kamera und sprach der Britin Mut zu: „Ich denke, du wirst fantastisch sein!“ Der Chat fand zwar schon am 27. März statt, wurde aber erst am Mittwoch auf der Twitter-Seite der Organisation hochgeladen. Dabei stellte Meghan Markle sich als durchaus charmante, kompetente Interview-Partnerin heraus.
Die Mutter des elf-Monate-alten Archie wollte ihr lediglich mitteilen, dass sie der jungen Britin viel Glück wünsche und ihr die Daumen drücke. Meghan, die nun mit ihrer Familie in den USA lebt, wolle der angehenden Praktikantin einfach Kraft und Motivation geben: „Es passiert gerade so viel in der Welt und du setzt mit deiner positiven Art ein Zeichen der Hoffnung“.
Bei der Organisation geht es darum, arbeitslosen Frauen bei der Arbeitsvermittlung zu helfen. „Smart Works Charity“ bietet diesen Frauen unter anderem Schulungen für Bewerbungsgespräche an. Meghan ist nun schon seit 2019 Schirmherrin des Vereins und genießt es scheinbar anderen Frauen die Möglichkeit zu bieten, etwas aus sich zu machen.