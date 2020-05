Prinz Harry einsam in Hollywood: weder Job noch Freunde

View this post on Instagram

We are proud to present your 2020 Invictus Games UK team! Today, The Duke of Sussex, founder of the @WeAreInvictusGames, attended the UK team announcement for next year’s games in The Hague. Prince Harry created the #InvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who serve their country. Participating in the games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. Over the last few years, the stories of determination and perseverance that come out of each Invictus Game are nothing short of inspiring. Congratulations to everyone selected to represent their country at next year’s Invictus Games – we’ll see you in The Hague in 2020! #IG2020 Photo © PA