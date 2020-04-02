William und Kate haben in Corona-Kliniken angerufen

In schweren Zeiten wenden sich die Royals an ihr Volk: Nach Prinz Charles zeigen nun auch sein ältester Sohn Prinz William, sowie dessen Ehefrau Herzogin Kate Unterstützung in der Corona-Krise.
Der 37-jährige und seine Ehefrau haben in zwei besonders stark von der Corona-Pandemie betroffenen Kliniken angerufen.
Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ?? The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio ? to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.
Kensington is calling
Prinz William und Herzogin Kate sprachen mit Mitarbeitern des „University Hospital Monklands“ im schottischen Airdrie bei Glasgow und dem „Queen’s Hospital Burton“ in Burton on Trent, nördlich von Birmingham. Die Anrufe fanden bereits am Mittwochnachmittag statt, wie die Nachrichtenagentur PA berichtete.
Am Mittwoch hatte sich auch Thronfolger Prinz Charles nach seiner überstandenen Corona-Infektion erstmals an die Öffentlichkeit gewandt. Per Videobotschaft sprach der 71-Jährige seinen Mitbürgern Mut zu. In Großbritannien ist vor allem die Hauptstadt London stark von der Pandemie betroffen, aber auch die Midlands rund um Birmingham und andere Großstädte. (dpa/KT)