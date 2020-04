Starfotograf Peter Beard nach Verschwinden tot aufgefunden

View this post on Instagram

While it is impossible to describe what a loss of this magnitude feels like, today it is safe to say that with the loss of my dad the world lost a little bit of its magic. Although I have received confirmation of his physical death, in my heart and mind he will live on and be loved forever. Thank you so much again to everyone who helped myself and my family in any and every way. Thank you for all the loving messages of support. Your kindness has been an enormous source of strength and it will never ever be forgotten. “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation” – Rumi. Rest In Peace, my beloved father, Peter Hill Beard- January 22nd 1938- forever . #legendsneverdie