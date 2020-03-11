Ellie Goulding fühlt sich durch ihre Ehe endlich frei

View this post on Instagram

I spoke to @britishvogue about my wedding dress, and this is what I said ? “I was so thrilled and excited when I found out that the iconic and unparalleled Chloe wanted to design a bespoke wedding dress for me. I have loved them and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloe to play big part of this special day. From day one they worked along side me to design, from head to toe, something timeless and classic, but with the all the Chloe opulence and spirit. Natasha was the perfect collaborator. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried the dress on in Paris, and it was utterly awe inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail (I had C and E in the lace on veil, and the Yorkshire rose) they understood my longing for a very traditional dress ? Actually I could never thank you enough my dear people at @chloe , especially @nramsaylevi and @arnaudcauchois and to the lovely @juliahobbs_ . ?