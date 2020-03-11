Ellie Goulding fühlt sich durch ihre Ehe endlich frei

Ellie Goulding hat eine neue Art von Unabhängigkeit kennen gelernt, seitdem sie verheiratet ist. Die ‚Love Me Like You Do‘-Sängerin trat im August 2019 mit Caspar Jopling vor den Traualtar und ist seitdem glücklich verheiratet.
Im Interview mit dem ‚#Legend‘-Magazin schwärmte sie nun darüber, wie die Ehe sie noch freier und unabhängiger werden ließ: „Ich bin jetzt verheiratet, daher würde man denken, dass ich von nun an abhängiger von einer Person geworden wäre, aber tatsächlich könnte ich mich im Moment nicht unabhängiger fühlen.“
I spoke to @britishvogue about my wedding dress, and this is what I said ? “I was so thrilled and excited when I found out that the iconic and unparalleled Chloe wanted to design a bespoke wedding dress for me. I have loved them and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloe to play big part of this special day. From day one they worked along side me to design, from head to toe, something timeless and classic, but with the all the Chloe opulence and spirit. Natasha was the perfect collaborator. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried the dress on in Paris, and it was utterly awe inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail (I had C and E in the lace on veil, and the Yorkshire rose) they understood my longing for a very traditional dress ? Actually I could never thank you enough my dear people at @chloe , especially @nramsaylevi and @arnaudcauchois and to the lovely @juliahobbs_ . ?
Das Paradoxon der Ehe
Und weiter: „Es ist seltsam paradox, weil die Ehe scheint etwas zu sein, das dir eine Art Gebundenheit gibt, aber bei mir ist es das Gegenteil – für mich fühlt es sich nach Freiheit an.“
Die 33-Jährige erinnerte sich außerdem an ihre Zeit, als sie noch in den 20ern war. Damals sei sie noch „extrem neugierig“, aber auch verwirrt gewesen, meinte sie. „Wie heißt das Wort für total durcheinander? Ich denke, ich war einfach eine neugierige Person, aber auch sehr verwirrt.“
Vor genau zehn Jahren gelang Ellie der Durchbruch mit ihrem Album ‚Lights‘ (2010), doch wenn sie heute ihre alten Lieder von damals hört, wird ihr ganz anders: „Ich habe mich definitiv weiterentwickelt mit meiner Musik und ich muss zugeben, wenn ich meine alten Lieder anhöre, dann muss ich ein bisschen erschaudern. Ich finde sie ziemlich peinlich.“