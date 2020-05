Hailey Bieber leidet extrem unter öffentlichem Druck

View this post on Instagram

doing our part! we are participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge thanks to @stassiebaby and @ddlovato for the nominations. Send me a dm if you and your family are in need of an extra meal during this time! Thank you to @doordash for helping make this happen love this challenge!! Let’s continue to all do what we can for each other… I nominate @karliekloss @justineskye @shannonnadj ? and Justin nominates @judahsmith and @ryangood24 🙂 #openfordelivery