Steht Michael B. Jordan nicht nur auf Frauen?

Amir Yassai, aka Amir Yass, a former publicist and house assistant for Michael B. Jordan, alleges that the actor made a move on him one day in his closet. During an episode of 'Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,' Yass dished on his experiences with some of Hollywood's A-listers, including Jordan, who Yass claims would flirt with him. Yass recalls, "He walked around in boxers and no shirt. He was so flirtatious. He would flirt with a wall. He would flirt with me, with everyone — he was such a flirt." He goes on to say that the two even shared a moment. He says, "I was in his closet and he was just like 'Are we gonna kiss?' … yeah and I was like 'Michael!' and he was like, 'I just like to josh around with you." Yass says he was "such a professional person" that he awkwardly exiting the conversation and went to find other work to do. After Yass stated that he should've "received his package," McDonald jumps in, "Can I analyze? 100 percent, he wanted you to go down on him." Yass agrees, "Absolutely. That was the vibe I got. And there's been stuff that's come out about him." He adds, "I'm not here to out anyone, that's not my job. But there was a vibe between that goes beyond sexuality. We loved each other. He's wonderful as a person. But, nothing happened."