Stars ‚The Last Of Us‘: 8 Emmy in der ersten Nacht

Nick Offerman wins at Creative Arts Emmys - Jan 2024 - Getty BangShowbiz

Bang Showbiz | 07.01.2024, 12:11 Uhr

‚The Last Of Us‘ war der große Gewinner bei der ersten Nacht der Creative Arts Emmy Awards und wurde mit acht Preisen ausgezeichnet.

Die HBO-Dramaserie räumte eine Reihe von technischen Preisen für Tonschnitt, Spezialeffekte und prothetisches Make-up ab, und bei der Zeremonie am Samstag (6. Januar) gab es auch Siege in den Kategorien „Gastdarsteller“ und „Schauspielerin in einer Dramaserie“ für Nick Offerman und Storm Reid.

Nick – der sich gegen die Konkurrenz seiner ‚The Last of Us‘-Kollegen Murray Barlett, Lamar Johnson und Keivonn Montreal Woodward sowie James Cromwell und Arian Moayed aus ‚Succession‘ durchsetzte – dankte seiner „großartigen“ Partnerin Megan Mullally dafür, dass sie ihn ermutigt hatte, die Rolle des paranoiden Überlebenskünstlers Bill zu übernehmen. Er freute sich, nach drei vorherigen Nominierungen seinen ersten Preis mit nach Hause zu nehmen. Er sagte: „Das Glück schenkt Geschenke, die nicht nach dem Buche stehen.“

Storm wiederum weinte, als sie ihren Preis vor den weiteren ‚The Last of Us‘-Gaststars Melanie Lynskey und Anna Torv sowie dem ‚Succession‘-Trio Cherry Jones, Hiam Abbas und Harriet Walter entgegennahm. Der 20-jährige Star sagte unter Tränen auf der Bühne des Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles: „Ich bin so ein Chaos! Dies ist der Beweis dafür, dass man alles tun kann. Ich bin nur ein junges Mädchen aus Atlanta, Georgia.“

Im Comedy-Bereich erhielt Sam Richardson den Preis für den besten Gastdarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie für seine Darstellung von Edwin Akufo in ‚Ted Lasso‘, vor Jon Bernthal und Oliver Platt aus ‚The Bear‘, Luke Kirby (‚The Marvelous Mrs Maisel‘), Nathan Lane (‚Only Murders in the Building‘) und Pedro Pascal (‚Saturday Night Live‘). Er hielt eine kurze Rede, in der er seinen Co-Stars Hannah Waddingham und Toheeb Jimoh sowie Apple dafür Tribut zollte, dass sie „die Serie gemacht und mich hineingebracht haben“. Er sagte Reportern danach: „Es bedeutet mir die Welt. Einige meiner besten Freunde haben Ted Lasso geschrieben. Es ist schön, wieder zur Familie zu kommen.“

Die Zeremonie konzentrierte sich vor allem auf die Scripted Awards, die nicht bei den Primetime Emmys am 15. Januar vergeben werden, während die zweite Ausgabe der Awards am Sonntag (7. Januar) hauptsächlich Non-Fiction und Reality-TV gewidmet sein wird.

Die Gewinner der Creative Arts Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Sam Richardson – ‚Ted Lasso‘

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming:

‚Blindspotting‘

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series:

‚The White Lotus‘

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

‚Beef‘

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series:

‚The Bear‘

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series:

‚The Great‘

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

‚Daisy Jones + The Six‘

Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes:

‚House Of The Dragon‘

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series:

‚Wednesday‘

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

‚Beef‘

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup:

‚The Last Of Us‘

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prostethic):

‚Wednesday‘

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):

‚The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light – ‚Poker Face‘

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling:

‚Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story‘

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling:

‚The White Lotus‘

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

‚The Boys‘

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program:

‚Barry‘

Outstanding Stunt Performance:

Lateef Crowder, Paul Darnell, JJ Dashnaw, Ryan Ryusaki – ‚The Mandalorian‘

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour):

‚Only Murders In The Building‘

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More):

‚Wednesday‘

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program:

‚Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities‘

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie:

‚The Last Of Us‘

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode:

‚Five Days At Memorial‘

Outstanding Main Title Design:

‚The Last Of Us‘

Outstanding Motion Design:

‚Ms. Marvel‘

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special:

‚Prey‘

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

‚The Bear‘

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) and Animation:

‚The Last Of Us ‚

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour):

‚The Last Of Us‘

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

‚The Bear‘

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

‚Daisy Jones + The Six‘

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score):

‚Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘

Outstanding Music Supervision:

‚The White Lotus‘

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics:

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, Max Martin – ‚A Beautiful Game‘ from ‚Ted Lasso‘

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson – ‚I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson‘

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

‚Wednesday‘

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music:

‚Wednesday‘

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:

Jasmine Guy – ‚Chronicles Of Jessica Wu‘

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series:

‚Night Court‘

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series:

‚The Bear‘

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

‚Beef‘

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series:

‚The Last Of Us‘

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour):

‚The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour):

‚Atlanta‘

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

‚Black Bird‘

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Storm Reid – ‚The Last Of Us‘

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Nick Offerman – ‚The Last Of Us‘

Outstanding Television Movie:

‚Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘