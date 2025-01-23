Musik Die Beatles: Erste BRIT Award-Nominierung seit über 40 Jahren

The Beatles - May 1964 - Getty Images BangShowbiz

Bang Showbiz | 23.01.2025, 18:00 Uhr

Die Beatles haben ihre erste BRIT Award-Nominierung seit über 40 Jahren erhalten.

Die legendäre Band – die 1983 bereits den Preis für ‚Outstanding Contribution to Music‘ und die Auszeichnungen für ‚Britische Gruppe‘ und ‚Britisches Album des Jahres‘ für ‚Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band‘ gewann – wurde für den Song des Jahres 2025 mit dem Mastercard-Preis für ‚Now and Then‘ nominiert. Es ist ein Track, der Ende der 1970er-Jahre von dem verstorbenen John Lennon geschrieben und nun von den überlebenden Bandmitgliedern Sir Paul McCartney und Sir Ringo Starr vollendet wurde.

Doch ‚Now and Then‘ steht in Konkurrenz zu einer Reihe anderer Songs, darunter Charli XCXs ‚Guess featuring Billie Eilish‘, Coldplays ‚feelslikeimfallinginlove‘, Dua Lipas ‚Training Season‘, Jades ‚Angel of My Dreams‘ und Sam Ryders ‚You’re Christmas To Me“. Charli XCX führt die Nominierungen mit fünf möglichen Preisen an, ihre Nominierung für ‚Song des Jahres‘ wird ergänzt durch Plätze auf den Shortlists für ‚Künstler des Jahres‘ und ‚Album des Jahres‘ für ‚Brat‘.

Bei der Zeremonie ist auch Myles Smith – der bereits als Preisträger des ‚Rising Star Award 2025‘ angekündigt wurde – für weitere drei Auszeichnungen nominiert, unter anderem für ‚Stargazing‘, das ebenfalls auf der Shortlist für ‚Song des Jahres‘ steht, sowie Nominierungen in den Kategorien ‚Bester neuer Act‘. Im Gespräch mit Gastgeberin Sian Welby auf dem Livestream ‚Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations‘ sagte er: „Es fühlt sich noch nicht ganz real an, aber hoffentlich wird es sich an diesem Abend noch besser anfühlen, ich kann es kaum erwarten, dabei zu sein und es zu erleben… Es ist das erste Mal, dass ich zu den BRITs gehe, letztes Jahr habe ich sie im Fernsehen geschaut, also freue ich mich darauf. Es ist eine große Gelegenheit.“

BRIT Awards mit Mastercard 2025 Nominierungsliste:

Song of the Year with Mastercard:

Artemis – ‚I Like the Way you Kiss Me‘

Beatles – ‚Now and Then‘

Bl3ss und Camrin Watson – ‚Kisses‘

Central Cee Ft. Lil Baby – ‚Band4band‘

Charli XCX – ‚Guess featuring Billie Eilish‘

Chase + Status and Stormzy – ‚Backbone‘

Coldplay – ‚feelslikeimfallinginlove‘

Dua Lipa – ‚Training Season‘

Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – ‚Alibi‘

Jade – ‚Angel of my Dreams‘

Jordan Adetunji – ‚Kehlani‘

KSI ft. Trippie Redd – ‚Thick Of It‘

Myles Smith – ‚Stargazing‘

Sam Ryder – ‚You’re Christmas To Me‘

Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D – ‚Some Days‘

Best New Artist:

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Artist of the Year:

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the Year:

Bring me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

International Group of the Year:

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future und Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Dance Act promoted by Kiss:

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase und Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Pop promoted by Capital:

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Jade

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Hip Hop promoted by Capital Xtra:

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

R+B promoted by Kiss:

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Alternative/ Rock promoted by Absolute Radio:

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

International Artist of the Year:

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chapell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Song of the Year:

Benson Boone – ‚Beautiful Things‘

Beyoncé – ‚Texas Hold Rm‘

Billie Eilish – ‚Birds of a Feather‘

Chapell Roan – ‚Good Luck, Babe!‘

Djo – ‚End of Beginning‘

Eminem – ‚Houdini‘

Hozier – ‚Too Sweet‘

Jack Harlow – ‚Lovin On Me‘

Noah Kahan – ‚Stick Season‘

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‚I Had Some Help‘

Sabrina Carpenter – ‚Espresso‘

Shaboozey – ‚A Bar Song (Tipsy)‘

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‚Fortnight‘

Teddy Swims – ‚Lose Control‘

Tommy Richman – ‚Million Dollar Baby‘

Mastercard Album of the Year:

Charli XCX – ‚Brat‘

The Cure – ‚Songs of a Lost World‘

Dua Lipa – ‚Radical Optimism‘

Ezra Collective – ‚Dance, No One’s Watching‘

The Last Dinner Party – ‚Prelude to Ecstasy‘