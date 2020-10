Chuck Norris: So hübsch sind seine Zwillinge

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day to the best dad I could ask for. Growing up, I always looked at my dad with such love and admiration and it’s because of how much he reassured me that I was loved, protected, and cared for. To this day, I still feel the same way. My dad will always be someone I hold high respect for and see as one of the hardest working people I know. He’s my hero and I’m forever (in his words) his munchkin noodle lol. I love you daddy