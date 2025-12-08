Stars‚One Battle After Another‘ führt Nominierungen für Golden Globe Awards 2026 an
‚One Battle After Another‘ führt mit insgesamt neun Nominierungen die Liste der diesjährigen Golden Globe Awards an.
Die schwarze Komödie von Paul Thomas Anderson über eine repressive, von politischer Gewalt geprägte Gesellschaft erhielt Nominierungen in den meisten Hauptkategorien, darunter „Bester Film – Musical oder Komödie“, „Beste Regie“, „Bestes Drehbuch“, „Beste weibliche Hauptrolle – Musical oder Komödie“ für Chase Infiniti sowie „Bester männlicher Hauptdarsteller – Musical oder Komödie“ für Leonardo DiCaprio.
Knapp dahinter folgen das Drama ‚Sentimental Value‘ mit acht Nominierungen und der Vampirfilm ‚Sinners‘ mit sieben.
‚One Battle After Another‘ tritt in der Kategorie „Bester Film – Musical oder Komödie“ gegen ‚Blue Moon‘, ‚Bugonia‘, ‚Marty Supreme‘, ‚No Other Choice‘ und ‚Nouvelle Vague‘ an.
Der Preis für den „Besten Film – Drama“ wird zwischen ‚Frankenstein‘, ‚Hamnet‘, ‚It Was Just an Accident‘, ‚The Secret Agent‘, ‚Sentimental Value‘ und ‚Sinners‘ entschieden.
In den TV-Kategorien erhielt die Netflix-Serie ‚Adolescence‘ – die die Folgen der Verhaftung eines 13-jährigen Jungen schildert, dem der Mord an einem Teenager-Mädchen vorgeworfen wird – insgesamt fünf Nominierungen, darunter Anerkennung für alle Stars des Dramas: Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters und den 16-jährigen Owen Cooper. ‚The White Lotus‘ führt die TV-Kategorien mit insgesamt sechs Nominierungen an.
Erstmals wird bei den Golden Globes auch ein Preis für den ‚Besten Podcast‘ vergeben. Trotz der Tatsache, dass ‚The Joe Rogan Experience‘ auf allen Plattformen der populärste Podcast ist, erhielt er keine Nominierung. Die Shortlist für den neuen Preis umfasst ‚Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard‘, ‚Call Her Daddy‘, ‚Good Hang with Amy Poehler‘, ‚The Mel Robbins Podcast‘, ‚SmartLess‘ und ‚Up First‘ von NPR.
Das Musik-Blockbuster-Projekt ‚Wicked: For Good‘ erhielt fünf Nominierungen, darunter Cynthia Erivo für „Beste weibliche Hauptrolle – Musical oder Komödie“ und Ariana Grande für „Beste weibliche Nebenrolle“.
Insgesamt gibt es 28 Kategorien. Die 83. Golden-Globes-Verleihung findet am 11. Januar in Los Angeles statt und wird – zum zweiten Mal in Folge – von der Komikerin Nikki Glaser moderiert.
Golden Globes 2026 komplette Liste der Nominierten:
Film Categories:
Best film – drama:
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best film – musical or comedy:
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best non-English language film:
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated film:
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best female actor – drama:
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Best male actor – drama:
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best female actor – musical or comedy:
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best male actor – musical or comedy:
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best supporting female actor:
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best supporting male actor:
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Cinematic and box office achievement:
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best director:
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Best screenplay:
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Best original song:
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen – Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick – KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best original score:
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray – Sirāt
Max Richter – Hamnet
Hans Zimmer – F1
TV and Podcast categories:
Best series – drama:
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best series – comedy or musical:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best limited series:
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best female actor – drama:
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Britt Lower – Severance
Helen Mirren – Mobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Best male actor – drama:
Sterling K Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Best female actor – comedy or musical:
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best male actor – comedy or musical:
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell – Chad Powers
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best female actor – limited series:
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Best male actor – limited series:
Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Best supporting female actor:
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Best supporting male actor:
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Best stand-up comedy performance:
Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart – Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais – Mortality
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best podcast:
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR