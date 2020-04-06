Dwayne Johnson wollte eigentlich Country-Star werden

View this post on Instagram

I considered three other careers, before becoming the man I am today – and keep in mind, the only thing in life I didn’t want to be was broke/ Country music singer ? Until one fateful night on Music Row when I was 15yrs old changed my mind. Heavyweight boxing champ ? Until one fateful night I watched @miketyson vs Spinks changed my mind. NFL football player ? I was intensely focused for years and always the hardest worker in the room. In the end, I just wasn’t good enough to make it. Sometimes in life, the thing we want so badly to happen, the dream we worked so hard for… sometimes that thing, is the best thing that never happened. Life is funny and the universe always has a way of meeting you half way and setting you on the path you’re meant to be on. Have faith and trust your gut. Thanks for all your GREAT questions and staying connected. Stay healthy, my friends. ~ Blues Man ??