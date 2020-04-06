Dwayne Johnson wollte eigentlich Country-Star werden

Dwayne ‚The Rock‘ Johnson „träumte davon“, ein Country-Musiker zu sein. Der 47-jährige Star ist für seine Karrieren als Wrestler und Schauspieler bekannt, gab nun jedoch zu, dass er als Teenager Country singen wollte.
Am Wochenende erklärte Dwayne über Instagram Live: „Ich hatte den Traum, ein Country-Sänger zu werden. […] Ich wollte ein traditioneller Country-Musikkünstler sein. Hatte eine anständige Stimme, die ein Lied zum Besten geben konnte, aber dann kaufte ich ein Auto von einem Cracksüchtigen… das ist eine lange Geschichte… aber es ist das Beste, das mir nie passiert ist.“
I considered three other careers, before becoming the man I am today – and keep in mind, the only thing in life I didn’t want to be was broke/ Country music singer ? Until one fateful night on Music Row when I was 15yrs old changed my mind. Heavyweight boxing champ ? Until one fateful night I watched @miketyson vs Spinks changed my mind. NFL football player ? I was intensely focused for years and always the hardest worker in the room. In the end, I just wasn’t good enough to make it. Sometimes in life, the thing we want so badly to happen, the dream we worked so hard for… sometimes that thing, is the best thing that never happened. Life is funny and the universe always has a way of meeting you half way and setting you on the path you’re meant to be on. Have faith and trust your gut. Thanks for all your GREAT questions and staying connected. Stay healthy, my friends. ~ Blues Man ??
„Das Beste, das mir nie passierte“
Des Weiteren träumte der ‚Jumanji: The Next Level‚-Darsteller davon, in die NFL aufgenommen zu werden, da er an der Universität in Miami bereits Fußball gespielt hatte.
Auch dieser Traum Dwaynes ging leider nicht in Erfüllung und er fügte hinzu: „Es ist so ähnlich, wie das, als ich es nicht bis in die NFL schaffte. Es war das Beste, das mir niemals passierte.“
Der ‚Jungle Cruise‘-Star hatte vor kurzem verraten, dass er nervös war, vom Wrestling zum Schauspielern zu wechseln, weil er sichergehen wollte, dass er sich eine langjährige Karriere in Hollywood aufbaut.